Aiden Van Rensburg and his U13 spring hockey team’s goal this season? Podium finishes at all three of the 2010 Junior Blazers Tier 1 team’s tournaments.

Mission accomplished.

With their first place win at the recent BC Mayhem Tournament, held at Kelowna’s Capital News Centre, the team placed first in two tournaments and second in one. Van Rensburg, a defenceman on the team, has proven himself a force in his recent performances with steadfast defensive play and strong teamwork.

The team went 2-1 in the round robin portion of the BC Mayhem tourney, before crushing the North Shore Devils 7-1 in the playoffs to advance to the finals. The Blazers were triumphant in the end, winning 5-3 over the FV Kings Blue, claiming gold in the tournament and first place in their division.

“It’s just good seeing the kids do what they love to do, and improve,” said Sydney Van Rensburg, Aiden’s father. “There’s a lot of life lessons, in hockey, to be learned. Not just for now, but for later on as well.”

Van Rensburg and team, now with championship rings on their fingers, head into the offseason enjoying their victory, and preparing for their next season on the ice.