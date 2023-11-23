A substantial grant from the provincial government will soon allow even more opportunities to camp and play in Logan Lake.

Just under $1 million has been awarded to the District of Logan Lake to upgrade and expand the popular Logan Lake Campground, part of a fundraising master plan in place since 2012.

The funds will be used to implement Phase 1A, which will include new campsites, washrooms and shower facilities, and will take in aspects of local Indigenous culture as well as focus on increasing accessibility.

All in all, the finished project will showcase 45 additional sites, one large roundhouse and eight smaller cabins/roundhouses.

“Expansion of the campground is the first step in the development of a multi-faceted year-round outdoor recreation industry in Logan Lake that has the potential to benefit businesses, visitors and the entire community,” said Mayor Robin Smith, who added that wildfire activity in recent years has decreased the amount of recreational land in the area.

“This expansion will help with our recovery after the 2021 Tremont Creek wildfire which impacted many of our surrounding trails by increasing access and building exposure to local attractions.

“Every experience has to start with a strong foundation, and the first phase of the campground expansion establishes Logan Lake as a year-round tourist destination of interest.”

Historical numbers show that the Logan Lake Campground operates at a seasonal occupancy rate of just over 80 per cent, while during the peak months of July and August, the average rate jumps to over 92 per cent. An average of 100 nights per season are sellouts, an indicator as effective as any that an expansion is needed.

“Having no availability at the campsite forces campground staff to turn visitors away, leaving the Logan Lake community with a missed opportunity to capture visitor revenue,” reads a release from the district. “The expansion will allow for an increase in visitors who are able to stay in the community.”

With many letters of support received from clubs, organizations and regional partners, the district now hopes to secure funding for Phase 2 of the expansion, which will be the addition of cabins that will add year-round accommodations outside of the regular seasonal months.

“Diverse, inclusive, and attainable accommodation options allow tourists to experience all the outdoor offerings of Logan Lake while promoting regional attractions, rural tourism and the natural beauty and heritage of British Columbia,” continues the release.

The initial grant, received from the B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, is one of 31 around the province for a total of nearly $15 million.