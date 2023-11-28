The District of Logan Lake has filled in its empty seat in council chambers.

Amber Chong was voted in as the sixth member of council following the Nov. 18 by-election, in a seat left vacant last July with the passing of Councillor Chris Candy.

Chong was one of two candidates for the position, garnering 164 votes to Leslie Thibert’s 87.

It will be Chong’s second term as a sitting councillor, previously serving in Logan Lake for four years after the 2018 election, before choosing not to re-run in October of 2022.

She joins councillors Garry Youd, Jim McNeely, Lawrence Hart, Peter Martell, Marion Bell, and Mayor Robin Smith in chambers.