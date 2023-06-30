by Barrie Ogden —

On Friday, June 4, 2023, parents, step-parents, grandmas, grandpas, friends and acquaintances all gathered in the Logan Lake Elementary Secondary School (LLESS) gym to honour and celebrate the graduation of a group of students who have, for the most part, been together since Kindergarten. At the same time, Logan Lakers, past and present, were gifted with the opportunity to share in the school’s 39th graduation ceremony, which first began in June of 1984.

Corporal Jarett Duncan led both staff members and award presenters into the gym and who were followed by the members of the grad class, who arrived to a mixture of smiles, tears, and cheers. Then guests and grads were led in the singing of the national anthem by a fabulous LLESS performer, Sienna-Marie Lobb.

First among the special guests to bring words of wisdom, life. and humour was Ms. Vessy Mochikas who, prior to becoming the Assistant Superintendent of Inclusive Education for School District #73, started as LLESS principal at the same time this year’s class began their education journey in Kindergarten, marking many milestones which were to come including: “a balance of fun and hard work while recognizing the support given you by ALL those who have supported you on your educational journey”.

Representing the Board of Trustees, SD #73 was Ms. McKelvey who, while acknowledging the dark shadows brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized that the class of 2023, soldiered on with an extraordinary ability to shine!

Mayor Robin Smith, herself a LLESS grad, verbally and emotionally recognized family, friends, teachers and the larger community who together supplied these young people with advice such as: learn the best you can from your mistakes, be sure to thank those who have helped you, and fly physically, emotionally, and intellectually.

The MLA for Fraser Nicola, Jackie Tegart, shared the thought, “if you follow all the rules, you won’t have fun, but follow the important ones so you’ll be successful and happy.”

The always inspiring commencement address came this year from LLESS Vice Principal Mr. John Blakley, who offered memories from the long ago year, 2005, when grads were born.

Most importantly, Mr. Blakley offered encouraging statements including this one:

“Over the past 13 years, you have been a part of a team: a team of family, friends, and teaching staff. This team has been working with you to find your passion, to embrace your skills, and for you to become a better person. And, let me tell you again, the real reason for school is to give you one very competitive skill – and that is the ability to learn. So, take the tools you’ve been given and journey through life as a learner because if you commit to lifelong learning then your success is limitless. And, now is the time to show that you have developed into the caring, capable and courageous individuals we know you can be”.

Then, an exciting/emotional highlight of the evening came with Mr. Collins presenting the commencement diplomas to the grads followed by Summer Fox delivering the Valedictory Address.

Then it was time to go to the bank, with Summer Fox winning the following school and business awards: District Authority Award, LL Secondary School Fellowship Award, Kamloops Thompson Principals and Vice Principals Association Award, KTTA School-Based Bursary, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology bursary, the Kamloops Honda Bursary, the Carson Murray Memorial Scholarship, awards from the Logan Lake Fire Department, the Logan Lake Arts Council, the Logan Lake Community Forest Company, Logan Lake Lions Club, the United Steelworkers, Local 7619, and Logan Lake Realty.

Also sharing in the financial reward was Rylan Falcone, with the Spectra 500 Top Science Student Award with at least 900 hours of work in trades and two others, including one from a long-time community and school supporter, Logan Lake Realty.

And, the evening with its theme of A Winter’s Night came to an end copying the beginning, with an emotional mixture of smiles, tears and cheers! Don’t forget, grads, Logan Lake will always be your hometown!