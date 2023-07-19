From Kamloops This Week —

Logan Lake Councillor. Chris Candy passed away on Tuesday, July 18.

The district announced his death, for which no cause was given, though he had been battling cancer.

“Councillor Candy was a pillar of our community who was a great colleague, friend and role model in his field,” Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith said. “He championed many important causes throughout his career and will be remembered as a community supporter and kind soul with a great sense of humour and a quick wit. I have many fond memories of laughing with him as he recalled tales from his past and imparted wisdom on us for the future. He will be missed by all of us.”

The flags at the District of Logan Lake office will remain lowered to recognize Candy’s passing. The flags were lowered on July 5 to honour the death of Claire Newman, the Merritt councillor and former longtime Logan Lake councillor who was killed in a hit-and-run near Valemount on July 5.

Candy was first elected to Logan Lake council in October 2022, but served as the emergency program coordinator for the district for two years prior to the election. Candy was also a member of the Tremont Creek Wildfire response team that helped protect Logan Lake throughout the 2021 wildfires.

Previous to that, Candy was deputy emergency program coordinator, a paramedic and was the assistant manager for Logan Lake Search and Rescue. He also worked as a corrections officer and safety representative.

‘Chris was the deputy emergency coordinator for Logan Lake from 2009 until 2022. He was very passionate about this role,” Logan Lake Fire Chief Doug Wilson said. “He was involved in the flooding here in Logan Lake in 2017 and also the Tremont Creek Wildfire in 2021. He stayed behind to help set up the E.O.C., including washing clothes for the firefighters and setting up the triage centre here at the fire hall for blisters and cuts. He also fed many of the pets that stayed behind. During the flooding in Merritt and surrounding area in 2021, Chris set up the ESS team at the recreation centre to help register and collect donations for those that were displaced. He was a mentor to me here at the fire hall, teaching me the ways through the emergency coordination roll.”

The district said more information about a memorial service will be released as it becomes available.