Logan Lake RCMP is seeking public assistance to recover some valuable horse tack that was stolen last week.

According to a Logan Lake RCMP release published yesterday (April 23), a variety of saddles, bridals and other horse tack was stolen from a property in Logan Lake on April 18.

“One of the saddles was a Vic Bennet Western saddle, three others were stolen as well,” the release reads.

Mounties added that a Firman generator was also stolen at the same time.

Those who might have any information on the case should contact Logan Lake RCMP at 250-5233-6222.