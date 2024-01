Merritt RCMP is looking for someone whose wallet might be a little light.

According to a Merritt RCMP release published today (Jan. 11), on Dec. 29, a good Samaritan turned in some money that they had found while hiking in the Merritt area.

“The rightful owner will need to be able to identify the location where the funds were lost and the dollar figure,” the release reads.

Those who believe that the money is theirs should contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.