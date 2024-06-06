Once Upon A Time: Year-End Fundraiser on Sunday, June 9.

The Love to Dance Academy will have two performances at the civic centre, one at 11 a.m. and one at 4 p.m.

Performances will range across all genres of dance with the theme of the performance being focused on fairy tales and storytelling. “We’re going to be performing all genres so there’s going to be a little bit of everything, ballet, jazz, tap, acro, hip hop, contemporary and lyrical,” said Kia Henriksen, the artistic director and instructor at the Love to Dance Academy.

Some of the performers will experience their first time on stage in front of a live audience while for others, they got their taste for performance back in November. “I’m glad that we’re able to put on a second show this year,” said Henrikson. “Since we did like the winter concert in November, this will be our second concert with most of these kids.”

Henriksen believes that it’s increasingly important for youth to have a physical outlet.

“It’s so good to be active and to be a part of a team or invested in an art form of some kind and I think it’s great that Merritt has so many different activities,” said Henriksen. “It’s so important for them to have that outlet to be able to stay physically active but then to also get kind of the emotional and cognitive benefits from it as well.”

The fundraiser event will include a 50/50 raffle, prizes, as well as concession.

“We would love to make enough to get us through the summer, when we don’t have as many things running at the studio, during the break,” said Henriksen. “With the kids being out of school and everything during the summer, we don’t have the same kind of revenue coming in to be able to pay our rent and utilities, and as a nonprofit, we rely heavily on grants and fundraisers.”