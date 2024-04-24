—— By Josh Dawson/Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says low-flying helicopters will be seen passing over parts of the region beginning later this week.

Between April 26 and June 15, Talon Helicopters will be performing low-level flyovers as part of an annual inspection of FortisBC natural gas lines in the area.

Areas where portions of the pipeline will be inspected include Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Kamloops, Logan Lake, Pritchard, Merritt, Savona and Skeetchestn Indian Band.

The TNRD said a portion of Teck Highland Valley Copper will also be inspected.

“Talon Helicopters says that flights will happen during the day, and flight schedules may vary depending on weather,” the TNRD said in a social media post.

Residents with questions about the inspection work are asked to contact the TNRD at 1-888-224-2710 or Talon Helicopters at 604-214-3584.

More information about the inspection work can be found online.