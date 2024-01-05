A waste disposal and recycling facility as well as a park in Lower Nicola are two of the capital projects on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s (TNRD) list this year.

In a news release published on Jan. 4, TNRD announced that the 2024 capital plan includes spending a total of $11,735,901, approximately $1.1 million less than the capital budget in 2023.

One of their significant capital projects that are included in the 2024 budget plan is the Lower Nicola Eco-Depot Building rebuild and new recycling baler, budgeted at $960,000, and improvements at Lower Nicola’s Smith Pioneer Park, budgeted at $290,000.

Other projects include a next generation 911 upgrade for TNRD regional fire departments, water and wastewater treatment plants for Pritchard, a fire hall project in Monte Creek and library upgrades in Clearwater.

According to the release, the 2024 Capital Plan will be 56 per cent funded by reserves, 35 per cent will be funded by grant funds while 8 per cent will be funded by borrowing.

In addition, one per cent of funding for the plan will be funded by donations specifically for the Loon Lake Fire Hall project.

Barbara Roden, TNRD board chair, said in the release that the finance department improved its budgeting process, which resulted in transparency and clarity for costs of services and realistic objectives for asset management planning.

“With an approved Capital Plan in place to start the new year, the TNRD can tender large capital projects as early as possible and ensure best available pricing for services.”