Lower Nicola Indian Band Fire Department clinches second place in the 39th Annual B.C. Indigenous Firefighter Competition.

The event, which took place in Kamloops, on Saturday, June 1, aimed to put B.C. First Nations’ fire departments to showcase their firefighting skills and camaraderie.

The Herald sat down with three members of the Lower Nicola Indian Band Fire Department to talk about their achievement in the competition.

“It felt pretty good competing and seeing how we actually stood up with the other teams that have been together for a lot longer, because we are still pretty new, working together,” Rick Gauthier, lieutenant at Lower Nicola Indian Band Fire Department, said. “It’s pretty rewarding that way.”

Sarah Wilson, full-time firefighter at Lower Nicola Indian Band Fire Department, shared the same feeling of pride as her coworker.

“It was definitely cool to see the teamwork coming through and all of the encouragement from our team members and bystanders watching the competition,” she added. “It was definitely a pretty cool thing to see us play so well, being that we hadn’t competed there and some of these other teams have competed other years, so that was pretty rewarding.”

Wilson said that the motivation to participate in the event has been a wish of the fire department for a while, and that being a smaller department, they had to make sure they “left a capable crew here (in Lower Nicola) and had a good capable crew in the competition.”

For Shawn Gambler, firefighter at Lower Nicola Indian Band Fire Department, his Indigenous background made sure that he gave his all in the competition.

“I just basically went there and did 110 per cent and the outcome was pretty good. We were placed second place because we were up against some pretty good teams there,” he said.

In a competition that is set to test their skills also comes with a few challenges. Gauthier said that one of the biggest challenges in the competition was not being able to help out their coworkers when they were struggling.

“You couldn’t go and help your colleagues as we normally would. They are struggling with a hose roll or struggling with a coupler because it was set up more like a relay,” Gauthier added. “Everybody had their specific task and they couldn’t get help to complete that task, so it added a different element that we’re not used to. Usually we just go and help each other.”

For Wilson, knowing each other’s strenghts and weaknesses helped them out a lot throughout the competition as well as their teamwork spirit.

“We could put the appropriate person at the appropriate task for the competition,” she added. “Cheering each other on, knowing that you’re almost there … I think it was super helpful knowing that your team is behind you.”

She added that communication was one of the things that set them apart from other teams.

“We’re really good at listening to orders and taking orders and knowing what needs to be done before somebody says that it needs to be done,” Wilson said.

For Gauthier, strategizing also play a big role in their performance.

“We sat down and we went through it as a team and strategized who’s going o be in what position,” he said. “Everybody knows their own strenghts and weaknesses and we all know each other’s strenghts and weaknesses, so strategizing it and playing it out verbally with each other before each competition was a huge help.”

One of the highlights for the team was also the opportunity to talk to other fire departments on their struggles.

“Having conversations with other small fire departments and hearing that a lot of the struggles that we have, they have as well. So hearing how they overcame those was super cool to learn as well,” Wilson said.

As the Lower Nicola Indian Band Fire Department celebrates this incredible achievement, they also look into their future.

“(We’ll) keep training, and keep learning,” Gauthier said. “Next year we are going to get first (place).”

“To me, it feels like we’ve overcome now. With the rebuilding of the hall over the last couple of years, I think it finally sows that, especially to the community, we’ve stepped up,” Gauthier added. “We’ve grown in, the training has come together, everybody’s on pace, and we’re able to stand toe to toe against all the other communities around.”