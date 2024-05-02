On Tuesday, May, 7, the Lower Nicola Indian Band will be hosting a walk in honour of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit National Awareness Day.

The walk will take place from Shulus Hall to Shulus Arbor and will be in honour of the murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, and two spirit. MMIWG2S+ has been an ongoing issue that the Indigenous community have been facing in Canada.

“We reached out to community members in the Nicola Valley, especially the ones that have lost somebody,” said Carole Basil, organizer of the LNIB Red Dress Walk. “I know our band has gone through that in the past few years and it seems to come up in Merritt a little more often now.”

Basil added that the walk is very important not only to those who know a missing or murdered Indigenous woman or girl, but for the community as a whole.

“I know it’s very traumatizing to the family and the community and we just want to let the people that are impacted know that we care and we remember,” she added,

She reflects that people can continue to honour the memories of those who went missing or murdered on other occasions as well.

“Especially on the anniversary of their disappearance or, you know, the anniversary of their murder,”

Those who wish to participate are set to meet up at Shulus Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Participants are encouraged to wear red in honour of the movement.

“It’s a 20-minute walk from Shulus Hall to the Arbor,” she added. “We sing a few songs, if anybody wants to say anything we don’t get really in depth because we don’t want to really trigger anybody.”

Basil hopes the event will bring the Lower Nicola Indian Band community together and neighbouring communities as well.

“There’s so many people that are impacted with even just one person going missing, like the family, the community, their friends,” Basil said. “This walk is for anybody. Anybody can come and join us.”