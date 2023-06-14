It’s been a successful season for Merritt’s own professional motorcycle drag racer, Matt Mackay-Smith of MTMM Racing. The Herald had a chance to catch up with the long time racer and mechanic following two of his recent events.

Mackay-Smith has been racing since the age of eight, and has found success in the sport in many ways since that time. Now racing in the Pro-Mod or Pro-Extreme classes on a custom made drag bike with a Suzuki Hayabusa engine, added durability, and a 62mm turbo boost, Mackay-Smith is often winning races while topping speeds of 330 kilometers per hour.

The local racer recently attended the California Nationals, an all motorcycle drag race, hosted by the Western Pro Extreme Association in Redding, California. Mackay-Smith was one of just two Canadians competing in the Pro-Extreme class at the event. He qualified 2nd in the class with his best pass of 6.73 elapsed time (ET) at 205 miles per hour (mph). In the finals, Mackay-Smith competed against his Canadian friend, Gary Christopher of Hope, B.C, giving him a sense of deja vu.

“We always say, jokingly, that as long as it’s the two of us in the finals, it’s a win no matter what,” said Mackay-Smith. “Him and I have gone back and forth for years. There was a couple years where I had his number, and then lately, the last couple years, he’s really had mine. I think I’ve only managed to beat him once in the past couple of years.”

While Christopher is currently ahead in their rivalry, Mackay-Smith noted that it is all in good fun for the Canadian racing duo. The two can often be seen standing side-by-side on the podium, even at larger races in the U.S. The cost of racing is high, with travel and fuel costs from MTMM Racing’s trailer and motorhome restricting which events Mackay-Smith can travel to. He noted that he hopes to make it to as many Canadian races as possible, but with the price of fuel in the U.S. being lower, south of the border has become a racing destination for him.

During his races, Mackay-Smith is joined by his ‘pit crew,’ which includes his wife Nicole and their two young children, Matt’s father and father-in-law Al Mackay-Smith and Roger Bouchard, and fellow mechanic Nick Richards. Endless hours go into preparation for race day, from travel to the track, to mechanical fixes and tune-ups for the bike, and everything in between.

At a recent racing event in Mission, Mackay-Smith tried a new engine combination with higher level of displacement, and performed well with a 6.68 ET at 203 mph. Despite achieving this time, the second best ET in his life and best of this season, the Merritt racer encountered engine troubles that put him on the sidelines. The parts for the fix are on their way, and Mackay-Smith hopes to be back on the track in the coming weeks.

“I reused a clutch hub basket that I probably should have replace in hindsight, which is always 20/20 with this kind of stuff,” added Mackay-Smith. “Long story short, I just put all this money and time into this new motor combination and I broke it in three passes. I’ve already taken the motor back out of the bike, tore it down to nuts and bolts on my bench, and now I’m ordering parts to repair that motor. In the meantime, I do always have two engines, so I may end up having to put my smaller motor that I ran in California back in.”

While he may attend a race in Alberta this month, Mackay-Smith says a more likely target is a July 1 event in Mission. Fueled by the support of his family, the community, and gasoline, Mackay-Smith and MTMM Racing are excited for the rest of the season.