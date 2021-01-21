A new Insights West poll shows that more than half of British Columbians are not entirely supportive of the current distributions plans for the COVID-19 vaccinations in the Province.

Only 51% of respondents rated the overall rollout plan as ‘fair’. 31% answered that the plan is ‘poor’, while 7% ranked it as ‘very poor’.

Just 35% of those polled rated the plan as ‘good’, while a minuscule 5% rated the plan as ‘excellent’.

In terms of who will be receiving the vaccine first, most actually do feel that the prioritization of vaccinations is in good order: Just over 50% say that the prioritization is ‘good’, and an impressive 34% rate is as ‘excellent’.

As for those that view the prioritization in a more negative light, 38% say it is ‘fair’, and only 9% and 7% say it is ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ respectively.

About half feel RCMP, firefighters, teachers, other healthcare workers and essential service workers should be prioritized before others currently on the list. The majority of respondents also felt that those with underlying medical conditions also should be higher on the priority list.

Currently, the top ten vaccination priorities in BC are, in order:

Residents, staff, and essential visitors to long-term care/assisted living Those waiting for placement in long-term care Health care workers providing care for COVID-19 patients in ICU, emergency departments, surgical units, and paramedics Remote and isolated First Nations communities Community-based seniors 80 years and above, or if Indigenous, 65 years and above People experiencing homelessness or using shelters Staff and inmates in provincial correctional facilities Adults in group homes or mental health care residential care Those who receive long-term home support and the staff who care for them Hospital staff, community GPs and medical specialists

Despite concerns about the vaccine rollout plans and the order of recipients, the vast majority have pushed those concerns aside and are ready to roll up their sleeves to be vaccinated when their time comes. 80% of respondents say they will definitely be getting the vaccination when their turn comes, while 22% say they will probably get it when it becomes available to them.

Older residents (55 years+) were more likely to respond in a positive manner to receiving the vaccine than their younger counterparts.

At the other end of the spectrum, Only 7% of respondents said they will definitely not be getting the vaccine, while 5% said they will probably not get the vaccine.