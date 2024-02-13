—— By Kenneth Wong

Logan Lake RCMP arrested a man involved in the theft of a Volkswagen Jetta from a Logan Lake gas station.

On Feb. 10, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of vehicle theft from a gas station on Chartrand Avenue.

Eyewitnesses at the gas station reported the Jetta headed toward Merritt or Ashcroft.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., B.C. Highway Patrol officers spotted the vehicle traveling at high speeds on Highway 8 in the direction of Spences Bridge. Given the suspect’s excessive speed and erratic driving, officers refrained from pursuing due to public safety concerns.

Officers then deployed spike belts near Highway 8 and Highway 1, successfully halting the vehicle which then led to authorities safely arresting the suspect.

Christopher Loosley-Millman, aged 44, faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and dangerous operation of conveyance. Logan Lake RCMP urges anyone with relevant information regarding this incident to reach out at (250) 523-6222.