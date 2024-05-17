—— By Tim Petruk/Castanet

A man charged in connection with an armed holdup last week at a Merritt convenience store is expected to appear in court next week.

Timothy Cole Pierre is facing charges of robbery and uttering threats, as well as two counts of breach of bail conditions.

The 27-year-old was arrested after a gunman robbed a convenience store on Clapperton Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on May 10.

The holdup sparked a manhunt. Police later said a suspect was arrested in downtown Merritt.

Court records show Pierre is also facing charges of mischief, theft of a credit card and possession of break-in tools stemming from an alleged incident on May 6 in Merritt.

He is slated to appear in Kamloops provincial court on both charges on Wednesday.

Merritt Mounties said their investigation into the robbery is still ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-378-3955.