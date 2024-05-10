A manhunt is underway in Merritt, where Mounties are searching for a suspect after a store was held up on Friday afternoon by a man armed with a handgun.

Police were called to 2801 Clapperton Ave. at about 1:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

“Officers are actively searching for the suspect and the vehicle,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“Police are releasing footage of both the suspect and the vehicle used, and ask the public to call 911 should they observe either.”

The man is described as white, standing between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with facial hair and a large tattoo on his right arm, possibly depicting a wave pattern.

The vehicle used in the robbery is described as a small two-door Fiat.

“The risk to the public remains unknown at this time, however it appears targeted towards carrying out a robbery, and not the general public,” Cpl. Grandy added.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle used is asked to call 911.