Three young local Indigenous athletes have won the 2021 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, being hailed for their commitment to sport, active living, education, and culture.

Darius Sam of Lower Nicola, a member of the Neskonlith Band, and Keanu Manuel of Merritt and the Upper Nicola Band are two of the regional recipients of the award for BC’s Interior. Vanessa Michel, who resides in Cache Creek but is a member of Upper Nicola Band, also received the award. Age 21, 14, and 17 respectively, they are three of only 29 total recipients of the awards.

Administered by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC) and presented by the Premier of BC, nominations were open last year for Indigenous youth athletes 25 and under who compete in performance sport, and display a commitment to healthy and active living, culture, and education.

“These regional awards celebrate Indigenous youth excellence in sport, an important part of our government’s commitment to reconciliation,” said Premier John Horgan.

“Each year, it is with great pride that we partner with I·SPARC to acknowledge Indigenous youth who have stood out for their leadership, exceptional athleticism and exemplary commitment to their sport, community, and culture. Congratulations, you are an inspiration to us all.”

Sam, an endurance runner, has been blowing past both his fundraising goals on foot for years now, raising over $150,000 for the Nicola Valley & District Food Bank and Nicola Family Therapy for food security and mental health initiatives. Sam says he draws strength from his culture and connection to the land, and is intent on helping more.

Manuel, a sprinter and snowboarder, has been kept busy with multiple sports, school, and the cultural activities he participates in. A member of the Sun Peaks First Nations Snowboard team, he can be seen out on the slopes as often as he can be seen on the track. Manuel is continuing on with his active lifestyle, and is also being mentored by traditional leaders in his community.

Michel, a high school rodeo competitor, was the Valedictorian of Merritt Secondary School’s class of 2022. Currently residing in Cache Creek, she and her mother have driven to Merritt daily for school and work since Michel’s grade 8 year. She smudges each morning before competing, following in her grandparents footsteps and honouring her culture. Moving forward, she plans to attend the University of Calgary for her Bachelor of Science.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness and learn all that you have achieved as athletes, students and representatives of your communities and nations. We are so proud of you for achieving your successes. Being involved in sports will bring you friends, travel, healthy lifestyles, resiliency, and allow you to set and achieve goals.” said David Lafontaine, I·SPARC Interior Regional Action Team member and Metis.

In collaboration with I·SPARC, a provincial organization aiming to improve the health outcomes of Indigenous peoples, the Province of BC hosts the Premier’s Awards program to further reconciliation and recognize the achievements and leadership of Indigenous leaders in communities across BC.

“Sport is a powerful medicine that truly changed my life. It has the power to uplift individuals and inspire communities. These young athletes are the best of the best and a shining example of reconciliation in action,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Melanie Mark.

“I am proud to be Nisga’a, Gitsxan, Cree and Ojibway and the Minister responsible for Sport. I am so thrilled to congratulate each of the 29 Indigenous athletes for being so amazing.”

More information about I·SPARC and the awards can be found online at https://isparc.ca/.