A disease that has touched almost every Canadian’s life in one way or another is the focus of the first federal all-party caucus. In a recent press release from the House of Commons it was revealed that Conservative MP Dan Albas and Liberal MP Peter Schiefke will co-chair the caucus uniting all parties in focusing to improve cancer care across Canada.

“I know all too well the devastating impact that cancer care has on families as I have a family member who is suffering from breast cancer,” said Albas, who represents the federal riding of Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola. “The strength that is required by my loved one inspires me every day. I am committed to making a difference too, so that we can one day be free of cancer.”

The caucus will be working with healthcare providers and experts across the country, as well as with Canadians who have experienced cancer first-hand, such as co-chair Peter Schiefke.

“Like millions of Canadians, I know all too well how a cancer diagnosis changes your life,” said MP Peter Schiefke (Vaudreuil–Soulanges).

“The successful treatments I received following my testicular cancer diagnosis in 2011 were the result of significant advancements in cancer research – research that needs to continue to advance if we hope to develop even better treatments and eventually find a cure.”

Long wait times for treatment and difficulty accessing support have plagued Canadians before the pandemic, which has only amplified the problems. The new caucus aims to address this, and the provincial government is also in the process of stepping up their efforts for British Columbians. The press release comes at the heels of an announcement from Health Minister Adrian Dix on May 25, 2023 outlining the long-promised build of a new full-service cancer treatment centre at Royal Inland Hopsital in Kamloops.

“Today’s [May 25] announcement of the concept plan approval for the new cancer care centre demonstrates our government’s commitment to deliver world-class cancer care closer to home for residents in Kamloops,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“The new cancer centre will deliver access to modern, high-quality comprehensive cancer-care services for patients in their fast-growing community where it is needed.”

Cancer patients who receive care in Kamloops currently have to travel to Kelowna for radiation treatments, a service that will be offered at the new centre at Royal Inland Hospital, which is scheduled to open in 2027. The provincial government’s announcement comes years after it was expected, with former Premier John Horgan promising action on the issue during the 2020 election.