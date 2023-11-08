A small flock of birds in Merritt is one of a number of flocks within the Southern Interior to test positive for the highly-pathogenic avian flu virus.

Eight commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley as well as another small flock in Port McNeill also tested positive, bringing the total to 16 confirmed cases since Oct. 20, said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The fall season is often the highest at-risk time of the year for birds to contract the virus, as the migration of wild birds helps it spread to poultry on farms or in backyard flocks.

B.C.’s chief veterinarian has placed restrictions on poultry events, such as shows, markets and auctions, as well as an order for commercial farms to keep their birds indoors to help stop the spread of the virus.

Once a positive test is confirmed, the CFIA begins a process that may include quarantine, depopulation and disposal.

If you suspect your birds may have avian flu, call your local veterinarian, the nearest CFIA animal health office or the BC Animal Health Centre at 1-800-661-9903.