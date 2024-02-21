—— By Kenneth Wong

Merrittonian Bill Campbell is set to compete in B.C. 5 Pin Bowlers’ Association (BC5PBA) Provincial Open Championships.

The Provincial Open Championships are to take place from March 28 to 31 at Scottsdale Lanes in Surrey, B.C.

Campbell earned a spot at the provincial tournament after competing and qualifying for the Open Zone 5 tournament at Capri Valley Lanes in Kelowna, B.C., where Campbell averaged 246.85 points over a period of 20 games. Campbell finished in fifth place overall in this tournament.

Campbell has been bowling competitively for almost two decades, however, this will be the first time he has ever attended a provincial tournament.

“It’s an experience for me because it’s the first time I’ve ever done it,” said Campbell. “So it’s a whole new world for me at this level of bowling so I’m gonna take it all in and look forward to bowling this year and coming years.”

Whilst the Surrey provincial tournament is more about the individual, Campbell has also represented Merritt in other tournaments using different formats.

“We go to different tournaments, a lot of them are singles tournament, a lot of our teams, you also go to tournaments, where it’s doubles, (tournaments) that you can go to different cities,” said Campbell. “And a lot of tournaments are more friendly tournaments; get togethers where it’s not like the provincials is a bit more serious.”

In preparation for the tournament, Campbell bowls once a night in Merritt and keeps in touch with other people that will be attending the provincial tournament.

Campbell advises people looking to get into bowling to find their own style of bowling and to stay relaxed and have fun.

“Like I say, if you have a bad game, it’s nothing to get upset about, we all have bad games, we all have good games, and practice,” said Campbell. “Have fun with it, it’s a really good sport to be in, it’s a family sport and just going out with friends.”

As for Campbell’s style, he once used a ‘three step approach’ to bowling however he has changed it to a ‘five step approach.’

Campbell wishes everybody at the tournament luck and hopes to make it to the nationals in Ottawa.