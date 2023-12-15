Merrittonians are keeping the holiday spirits alive as Mario’s Towing and the Nicola Valley Food Bank partnered up for a festive season food drive to tackle hunger and provide support to those in need.

The event, which took place on No Frills this past Saturday, Dec. 9, saw a remarkable outpouring of generosity as Merrittonians gathered to make a significant impact on the lives of those struggling this season.

Colleen Unger, member of the board of directors at the Nicola Valley Food Bank and organizer of the event, reminded about the importance of hosting food donations during Christmas time.

“There’s a lot of people that are struggling, especially now with the high cost of food and everything else,” she said. “I do feel that there’s a need to help … we all struggle from time to time.”

According to a Facebook post made by Unger, the organizers managed to raise over $500 along with a generous amount of food and toys for the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

Anyone who still wishes to donate to the cause can stop by Mario’s Towing office until Dec. 15 and get their donations in. Donations will also be accepted at the Nicola Valley Food Bank office.

“(We’re) just trying to get Merritt to become a great community and trying to bring the Christmas spirit to as many people as we can.”