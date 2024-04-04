With the byelection quickly approaching, it is important for voters to become familiar with the people that are running to fill late Coun. Claire Newman’s position at city council.

Michael ‘MJ’ Phillips is one of the four candidates running for city councillor.

Phillips was born and raised in Lytton, B.C., Phillips moved to Merritt in 2018.

Previously, Phillips had run for city council in 2022. “I’ve been studying politics for almost 20 plus years, I’ve read the Constitution Act cover to cover… I read laws, I’m one of these people that likes to read, learn, and not go just take things for granted,” said Phillips

“In understanding how a system works, you have to understand how the details work and how much time and energy and teamwork there is in actually going and working to get good resolutions for the community,” he added.

Phillip’s main priorities are water and sewer; and flood mitigation. “The community and the infrastructure has to come first,” said Phillips. “These are the highest priority things we have

to deal with, we’re expanding and we have to look down the road, how far we’re gonna have to expand and upgrade infrastructure.”

“The community and their needs come first and my personal ideas and beliefs come second,” said Phillips. “I’m willing to go a step back and