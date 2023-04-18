A local youth hockey team brought home two banners this year as a part of their majorly successful minor hockey season.

Merritt’s own U15 team, the C1 team in the Thompson Cariboo Super League, won 12 of their 14 games this season, losing only one, with one tie. The team’s season allowed them to head to playoffs, which took place in the form of a roun-robin style tournament in Clearwater. The team won three games and lost just one, battling back to win in the finals and leaving Clearwater with their second banner of the year, following their banner for their superb record this season.

With their playoffs win, the C1 team was off to Kamloops for the annual district tournament, where the top six teams from the league’s Okanagan district played. While the team made it to the final with three wins, they ultimately lost to North Okanagan. Despite this, the team had an excellent season, acquiring two new banners to hang in the rafters of their home arena in Merritt.

Team manager, Molly Brigden, thanked players, volunteers alike for their contribution to a great season of hockey.

“Every player contributed to the success of the year by showing dedication to practice and by ensuring they worked together during games,” Brigden told the Herald.

“All players showed growth through out the season, and we were so proud of how they did. Huge thank you to the coaches of this team who dedicated countless hours at many different rinks to build these kids into the hockey players they are. Also, a huge thank you to the parents, as it would have been impossible with out them being their kids to play.”

Heading into the offseason, Merritt’s finest young hockey players will hone their skills and look to repeat this year’s winning effort next season.