A Merritt Centennials alum will participate in the upcoming BCHL Alumni & Friends game.
Dylan Playfair, who is now an actor, is a former Merritt Centennials player. He played as a forward for the BCHL team for one season, back in 2010-2011.
Playfair will join other BCHL alumni for the outdoor Alumni & Friends game, as part of the league’s All-Star Weekend in Penticton.
The game takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Penticton Outdoor Rink.
BCHL Alumni & Friends game
When: Saturday, Jan. 20 – at 1 p.m.
Where: Penticton Outdoor Rink – 107 Martin St., Penticton, B.C.
Cost: Free admission