A Merritt Centennials alum will participate in the upcoming BCHL Alumni & Friends game.

Dylan Playfair, who is now an actor, is a former Merritt Centennials player. He played as a forward for the BCHL team for one season, back in 2010-2011.

Playfair will join other BCHL alumni for the outdoor Alumni & Friends game, as part of the league’s All-Star Weekend in Penticton.

The game takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Penticton Outdoor Rink.

BCHL Alumni & Friends game

When: Saturday, Jan. 20 – at 1 p.m.

Where: Penticton Outdoor Rink – 107 Martin St., Penticton, B.C.

Cost: Free admission