The Cents faced the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena for games three and four, on April 9 and 10.

Each team now has two wins as the series heads back to Salmon Arm this Friday, April 12 for game five. Game six is set to be at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in Merritt on Saturday, April 13.

Tuesday, April 9 – Merritt Centennials 1, Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4

The Merritt Centennials hit the ice on April 9 against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for their third game in the seven-game series at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The first period saw Cents’ Michael Stenberg open the score of the game. At the end of the first period, Cole Longacre managed to score a goal for the Silverbacks, setting the score to a 1-1 tie.

Merritt was soon dominated by the Silverbacks in the second period, as the visitors scored three unanswered goals by Ty Paisley, Isaac Lambert and Cole Cooksey.

The third period was marked by nine shots on goal by the Cents and seven shots on goal by the Silverbacks, but no goals.

The Cents fell 4-1 against the Silverbacks in game three in the best-of-seven games.

Wednesday, April 10 – Merritt Centennials 5, Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4

The Centennials hosted their second game in the playoff series against the Silverbacks yesterday, April 10.

Centennials’ Jaxson Murray found the back of the net three minutes in during power play.

Silverbacks’ JJ Monteiro tied the game just 21 seconds after the first goal of the game, raising the pressure and tension of the game for both teams.

Sam Grabner added another goal for Merritt, but the one-goal lead was quickly gone after Salmon Arm’s Maddux Martin rebounded and tied the game 2-2.

Close to the final minutes of the first period, Zach Losier beat the goalie to set the score 3-2 for the Centennials.

During the second period, the Cents managed to put enough pressure and added two more goals to the score with Luke Pfoh and Marks Percic.

The three-goal difference turned into two-goal after Silverback’s Cole Cooksey managed to score a goal during power play.

Salmon Arm’s Ryan Gillespie closed the margin to 5-4 by the end of third period, but it wasn’t enough to take the victory away from the Centennials.

The Merritt Centennials have tied the playoffs series 2-2 after winning 5-4 against the Silverbacks.

The last time that the Centennials had won a playoffs game at home was on March 1, 2019, in a 4-2 game against Trail Smoke Eaters.

Game five will be played on Friday, April 12, in Salmon Arm at Shaw Centre. Game six will be played on Saturday, April 13, in Merritt at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.