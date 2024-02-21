—— By Roger White

The Merritt Centennials continue to inch closer to sixth place in the Interior Division after picking up two important wins over the Trail Smoke Eaters last weekend in BCHL action.

The Centennials opened the weekend home and home series on Friday night which a decisive 5-1 at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena before travelling to Trail on Saturday and shocking the crowd of almost 17 hundred at the Cominco Arena with a 4-3 come from behind win.

The victories also moved the Centennials to within four points of the Cranbrook Bucks for sixth in the Division with two games in hand.

On Friday night, Luke Pfoh scored a pair of goals (7, 8) and an assist as the Cents scored early and often in the first period building a 3-1 lead. That was more than enough for goaltender Andrew Ballantyne who stopped 28 of 29 shots he faced including 18 shots in the final two periods. Jonathan Wong (3), Jaxon Murray (16) and Jack Ziliotto (2) chipped in with singles for the Cents who won the season series with the Smokies 3-2 this season.

On Saturday night, the Smoke Eaters took advantage of a sluggish start by the Cents and jumped out to a 3-0 first period advantage thanks to goals by Ridge Dawson (17) Adam Parsons (11) and Chase Stefanek (10). The Cents finally got on the scoreboard at 16:19 when Maks Percic scored his second of the season to get the Cents to within two. The Centennials narrowed the lead to 3-2 before the second period intermission when Charles-Thomas Larochelle (9) scored on the powerplay with Adam Baron serving a cross-checking penalty at 18:02.

Merritt tied the game at 3:46 of the third when Easton Ryan notched his eighth goal of the season before Ray Hamlin silenced the Trail faithful scoring his second of the year at 6:16 to complete the comeback for the Centennials.

The Centennials are back in action this weekend playing the first of three consecutive games against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. On Friday night, Merritt heads to the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm for a 7 p.m. contest before returning to the NVMA Saturday night with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.