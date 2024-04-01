The Merritt Centennials have put on a show in the regular season finale, after winning 8-4 on Thursday, March 28, against the Cranbrook Bucks and a 4-1 on Saturday, March 30, against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Thursday, March 28 – Merritt Centennials 8, Cranbrook Bucks 4

The Merritt Centennials hit the ice on March 28 against the Cranbrook Bucks at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Penticton found the back of the net early in the game with a power play goal by Noah Urness, who scored his thirteenth goal this season just over three minutes in.

Merritt rebounded with three unanswered goals to take a two-goal lead with Jaxson Murray (18), Charles-Thomas Larochelle (15) and Luke Pfoh (14) shortly after.

Late in the first period, Tyler Wishart (5) added another goal for the Bucks, but Centennials’ Zachary Losier beat the goalie and set the score 4-2 for Merritt.

Merritt kept on ruling in the second period with an early goal by Easton Ryan (13), followed by another Cents’ goal by Jaxson Murray (19) setting the score 6-2 at the end of the period.

In the third period, Merritt’s Zachary Losier (16) beat the goalie once again, .

During the last minutes of the game, Jacob Fletcher (9) scored a shy goal for the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Merritt Centennials won 8-4 against Cranbrook Bucks after a three-game losing streak.

Saturday, March 30 – Merritt Centennials 4, Prince George Spruce Kings 1

The Centennials hosted their second game this weekend as they faced the Prince George Spruce Kings.

In the second home game of the weekend, the Merritt Centennials dominated the Spruce Kings in a 4-1 win.

After a balanced first period, Charles-Thomas Larochelle (17) put the Cents on the board in the early minutes of the second period with a power play goal.

The Merritt Centennials continued to dominate the second period with two unanswered goals by Michael Stenberg (9) and Jimmy Lyver (4).

The final period was marked by a shy goal from Spruce Kings as Carter Hesselgrave scored his first goal of the season.

Merritt’s Jaxson Murray added another goal by the end of third period, crowning the Cents’ 4-1 victory.

The Centennials – who locked up a sixth place at the end of this regular season – will take the Salmon Arm Silverbacks – third place in the regular season – in the final Interior Conference playoff series. The first game is set to take place this Friday, April 5, at Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. All rounds are best-of-seven series.