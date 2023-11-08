A strong start to his first season in the red, white and black has paid off in spades for Michael Felsing.

The 20-year-old Merritt Centennials forward from Pittsburgh has committed to the NCAA’s Robert Morris University Colonials for the 2024-25 American collegiate season.

“Michael has earned this scholarship with his work ethic, determination and consistent play. We are proud to announce that Michael has committed to RMU to continue his scholastic and hockey career,” said Centennials Head Coach Brian Passmore.

The move north of the border has proved successful for Felsing, who has posted six goals and 13 assists in 16 games in a Cents sweater to lead the team in scoring.

He has been held pointless in just two of the last nine games.