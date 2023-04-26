The Merritt Centennials announced today (April 26) that they have parted ways with the team’s Head Coach and General Manager, Curtis Toneff. The announcement comes after a lackluster season in which the Cents won just 12 games, and missed the British Columbia Hockey League playoffs.

Toneff took over the reins as head coach in December of 2021, after the team relieved Dave Chyzowski, who went 1-20-1 during his sting with the team. As head coach, Toneff improved the team’s record from a franchise low three wins during the 2021/22 season, to 12 wins in 2022/23. In a statement announcing his departure, the team thanked Toneff for his time in the position.

“On behalf of the Centennials, we would like to sincerely thank Curtis for his hard work and dedication over the past year and a half. We wish Curtis nothing but the best in his future endeavours,” reads the release. “Further announcements will follow as details of our upcoming 51st Consecutive Season in the BCHL unfolds.”

