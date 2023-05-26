Looking to build back stronger after a disappointing season last year, the Merritt Centennials announced that they have hired Brian Passmore to replace Curtis Toneff as the team’s assistant general manager and head coach.

The Mississauga, Ontario native will bring stability and direction according to the team, which has missed the playoffs for the past five seasons. Passmore spent a little over three seasons as head coach fo the Cowichan Valley capitals, going 27-55-8-1 in 91 games, and leading the team to the playoffs in 2022. His overall record as a head coach is 37-96-13-1.

The Cents said in a news release that they are looking forward to having Passmore aboard and preparing for a successful season in 2023/24.

“Passmore is signed to a three year term offering stability and direction to continue moving forward,” states the release. “The Centennials are happy to have Brian on board and working hard to put together a competitive team for the 2023-2024 season.”

The Merritt Centennials went 12-37-3-2 this season, finishing 18 points behind the Trail Smoke Eaters, who claimed the last playoff berth over Merritt.