Merritt Centennials have announced two player commitments for next season.

The latest two additions of the Merritt Centennials, Owen Van Herk and Rhett Serfas, talked to the Herald about their hockey journey and some of their expectations of this new chapter with the Centennials.

Owen Van Herk has a long history with hockey. The 18-year-old started playing hockey when he was just three years old.

“I kind of just grew up around it. My dad really liked hockey and got me into it early,” Van Herk said. “I grew to love it after a while and started (playing) pretty young and kept going since.”

During the 2023-24 season, Van Herk played for the Beaumont Braves U18 AA, a minor hockey team from Alberta. Throughout his time with the team, the forward scored 34 goals and had 21 assists.

But now, Van Herk is ready to take the next step on his hockey journey as he commits to the Merritt Centennials in the 2024/2025 season.

“I was very excited (when I made into the team). I thought they showed a lot of interest in me, they showed a lot of effort and trying to get me to come to their team and I felt very grateful for it and very excited to start a new chapter in my life,” he added.

Van Herk also shared some of his goals for the upcoming season with the Centennials.

“I want to grow as a player and get to know new people and experience a new part of my life, and hopefully, grow in my hockey skills and have a fun and successful year,” he said.

But with his personal goals, comes the excitement of playing in junior hockey for the first time.

“I know a fair few of them (the players signing with the Cents). They’re from Alberta and I’ve played with some of them. I’m excited to continue to play with some of them,” Van Herk said. “I’m just excited to start my junior hockey career and get started with it and I think Merritt is one of the best places I could do it. It’s beautiful there and I’m excited to move and live there.”

As his excitement grows to move to Merritt, Van Herk sends a message to all the Centennials fans.

“They can expect the same performance every night, I’m consistent. I come out and play my hardest every night, to the best of my abilities,” he added. “Hopefully I have a good year and put up (good point) production and play well, but I think they can expect the same effort every night.”

Like his teammate, Rhett Serfas also has a long history with hockey.

“I started when I was probably four years old playing in Picture Butte and then playing minor hockey there for a long time,” he said. “Then three years ago, I decided to come out to Kelowna and I’ve been here and then just this year is my eleventh year playing hockey.”

During the 2023-24 season, Serfas played for the RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U18. Throughout his time with the team, the defenseman scored 2 goals and had 10 assists.

Serfas also shares his excitement when he heard that he made it into the Centennials.

“It’s a new start for the team, a new start for me and I think it’s gonna be a really good year,” he added.

He also shared a few of his personal goals for the upcoming season.

“I really want to develop into a better player and a better person in Merritt. So it’s a stepping stone for where I want to be used as a human as a hockey player. So I’m excited to take the step,” he said.

As for fans in Merritt, they can expect that Serfas will give his all during every game.

“I will go out there every shift, work as hard as I can,” he added. “Get the energy up in games and get them going.”