The Merritt Centennials have their man to lead them into the 2023-24 season.

Second-year Cent Aidan Lindblad has been named the BCHL franchise’s new captain, taking the reins from Christian Lowe, who graduated to now suit up for Trinity Western University of USports.

Lindblad, a 6’1″, 185 lb. forward, is a junior hockey veteran himself, having spent the first two seasons of his BCHL journey with his hometown Salmon Arm Silverbacks before playing 18 games with the Cents last season.

“Aidan represents everything that we want in a player on and off the ice,” reads a release from the team. “Aidan is a dedicated team-first player and brings a desire to help the team in everything that he does.

“Aidan is proud to represent the city and the team this season through his work ethic. He shows a high level of character and dedication to the game, he plays the game hard and with respect. We are proud to have Aidan represent the players, staff, and organization with the captaincy.”

Lindblad joined the Cents in January of this year in a trade that sent longtime Centennial Tristan Allen the other way. He notched three goals and three assists with the team in 18 games last season.

Cementing the crease

In one final transaction before kicking off the regular season, the Cents signed Latvian goaltender Karlis Meszargs to his first BCHL contract, announced on Sept. 21.

The 19-year-old keeper came to North America last season to suit up for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL as well as the Dansbury Jr. Hat Tricks of the NAHL, garnering the attention of Cents scouts.

“This September, Karlis had a really good training camp with Madison USHL and he will further strengthen our goaltending position. With Karlis’ size and experience he will garner attention from a large amount of NCAA schools.”