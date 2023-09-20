Better late than never.

The 2023-24 Merritt Centennials were able to breathe a sigh of relief in their final preseason BCHL game on Sept. 16 against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on home ice, taking a 4-1 win in a mostly one-sided effort.

With Andrew Ballantyne between the pipes for his second time in the four-game preseason, it was Zachary Losier that put the Cents on the board first, followed by Kiernan Poulin and Michael Felsing before the first buzzer, giving the home sqaud an early 3-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Michael Stenberg added some insurance in the third, with the Silverbacks only managing to best Ballantyne in the final minute of the game to break the shutout.

Ballantyne earned first star honours for his effort, stopping 28 of the 28 shots he faced.

After dropping two games to the West Kelowna Warriors to open the preseason, the Cents fell to the Silverbacks on the road the night before the win by a score of 3-1.

With the monkey off of their proverbial back, the Cents can bring confidence into their season home-opening weekend on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, hosting the Powell River Kings on Friday evening at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The following night features a tough matchup with the Penticton Vees, who have been BCHL champs two years in a row.

Powell River went 2-3 in the preseason, while Penticton played to a record of 3-0.

Both puck drops are set for 7:05p.m. Tickets and further schedules can be found at www.merrittcentennials.com.

Season tickets will be available prior to Friday’s game at the Centennials office, or at the box office prior to puck drop.