Small businesses are the backbone of any thriving community, and Merritt is no exception.

During Small Business Week, which happens from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, local shops and vendors are on the spotlight showcasing and celebrating their creativity, hard work and resilience.

Laurie Turmel, community engagement advisor at Merritt’s Chamber of Commerce, said it is very important to keep supporting small businesses, as they contribute to the local economy in many ways, from generating jobs to money circulating within the community.

“There is a ripple effect in that, if we can try and shop local as much as we can and support our downtown businesses, it makes a difference to the community as a whole,” she said.

Turmel added that Merritt residents can still contribute to local businesses’ success even if they don’t buy something every time they are out.

“You don’t even need to shop, go into the store, see what’s new, you know, talk to the store owner, offer a smile, offer some, you know, positive thoughts,” she said. “If we all work together as a community, we will sustain anything.”

Merritt’s Chamber of Commerce has been committed to the growth and development of businesses in the Nicola Valley ever since its establishment.

As of now, Turmel said one of the things the Chamber has been focusing on at the moment is creating a directory of local businesses, making it easier for locals and travellers to find the information they need.

“We’re not going to be concentrating just on Merritt businesses. We will be concentrating on the outer, (such as) Upper Nicola’s (businesses), Lower Nicola’s (businesses), Coldwater (businesses) areas,” Turmel said.

One of the few challenges for small businesses across Merritt right now is finding affordable locations to promote their products and services. Turmel said Merritt’s Chamber of Commerce is there to help any businesses that needs a little push in order to thrive.

“We have access to a lot of things that can help the small businesses, (such as) benefits for them and their employees, different scales of payment plans,” she said.

She added that the Chamber is also working on a “business to business promotion”, which involves a discount between Chamber members and therefore promoting each others’ businesses.

Turmel said the week serves as a reminder of the crucial role these small businesses play in shaping Merritt’s identity and vitality.

“It is very important that we keep our downtown flourishing,” she said. “When you have a flourishing downtown, it affects everything around the town.”