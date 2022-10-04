A number of concerned and curious locals attended the second Coffee with a Cop event, sharing their community safety concerns and casually chatting with members of the Merritt RCMP. Hot coffee and cool heads prevailed as the local police force engaged Merrittonians and asked for their concerns and comments, which attendees were happy to provide.

Noticeable topics of discussion were homelessness, increasing levels of crime, and the unusually warm weather for the Nicola Valley in September. Moving forward, the Merritt RCMP will take this local information into account, and plan for their next Coffee with a Cop event in October.

Coffee with a Cop is a joint initiative of the Merritt RCMP and Community Policing Office. The casual event offers coffee, snacks, and the ear of Constables from the local RCMP detachment. Merritt residents are welcome to share their concerns and experiences, or just enjoy a casual conversation and a free cup of coffee.

The next Coffee with a Cop will take place on October 5, from 9:30am to 11am, at McDonalds on River Ranch Road. The following date will be November 16.