The Merritt Community Policing Office (CPO) is seeking the public’s assistance in getting drivers to obey speed limits, and reminding everyone to obey school zones as the first day back to school creeps up. Offering a number of community safety programs, the CPO is focused on keeping commuters of all ages safe.

Looking to increase road safety and awareness year round, especially during the lead up to the school year, the Merritt CPO offers their speed watch program to give drivers instant feedback on their speed through the City. While the program has been going for over a decade, it requires some new volunteers.

“We’re looking for some people to help with our Speed Watch program. It’s essentially the signs that you see with the radar detectors that display your speed,” said Cst. Blake Chursinoff, Merritt’s community policing officer.

“It’s nothing too complex that we’re looking for, just someone to move the signs on a weekly basis. It’s a good way to get involved in your community, meet new people, and see your town!”

Using portable radar equipment affixed to a portable digital sign, drivers are able to see their speed displayed as they pass the sign. Ideally, this will prompt drivers to adjust their speed to an appropriate level. The sign is often placed in areas planned for development, high risk crash areas, and in school and neighbourhood zones. Along with raising speed awareness in drivers, the sign collects important data for public safety organizations and municipalities.

“Speed Watch provides direct feedback to the driver going by the sign, and feedback and statistical data to the City of Merritt and Merritt RCMP. Not only does it monitor your speed, but it’s also calculating how many drivers passed, what time they passed, etc,” added Chursinoff.

The sign and radar setup doesn’t record any photos or videos, and are not equipped with cameras. They monitor only the number of drivers passing, and their speed. The data is then used to inform new development plans, traffic enforcement, and possible crosswalks and other road safety initiatives.

With the first day of school under two weeks away, the Merritt CPO and Merritt RCMP are ramping up efforts to prevent speeding, including reminding drivers and utilizing the benefits of the Speed Watch program. Chursinoff added that while not every Merrittonian has a school-aged child, the issue is one of community safety.

“We’re just looking to remind drivers to slow down. We all have kids ourselves, or we’re connected to kids that attend somehow. It’s not only an opportunity for drivers to learn, but you have to remember the kids are also getting back into the routine and learning road safety.”

For more information on the Speed Watch program, and other initiatives offered by the CPO, visit www.merritt.ca/community-policing, or call 250-378-3955.