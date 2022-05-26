Merrittonians visiting the local Community Policing Office (CPO) located at Merritt’s iconic Spirit Square will be greeted by a new face starting this month, with the office welcoming Constable Blake Chursinoff as their new community policing officer.

The change in duty comes as Cst. David Feller, who previously served as Merritt’s community policing officer, transferred back to general duty.

The Merritt RCMP said in a recent media release that it wished to thank Feller for the amazing work he did at the CPO, and welcomed Chursinoff to the role.

Chursinoff resides in Merritt with his wife, Raelene, and their three children. Having moved to the community in July of 2020 after five years of policing in diverse communities across the Northwest Territories, Chursinoff hopes to bring his many community policing experiences to Merritt.

“I wanted to get back to BC. They offered me a few places and I’d say no, but Merritt sounded great,” said Chursinoff.

Having served in policing roles across Canada, Chursinoff recognizes that many of the community staples that citizens access on a daily basis are often the focus of his work.

“Policing in the high north is a lot different than policing down in southern British Columbia. Those small communities essentially revolve around the schools, community centres, and ice rinks. That’s what brings those places together.”

“Naturally while policing those communities, the expectation is to be involved. You’re involved in the school, you’re deeply involved in the communities.”

While he is not new to community policing, Chursinoff says he continues to learn new things every day, and looks forward to meeting the Merrittonians the CPO serves and engaging them on a more personal level.

On his time off, Chursinoff is most often seen outdoors keeping active with his family, enjoying activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and biking.

“I definitely haven’t spent as much time fishing as I’d like,” joked Chursinoff. “We definitely stay out of trouble.”

Looking forward, Chursinoff says he is focused on observing and listening to the stories and concerns of community members, adding that policing requires sensitivity to issues around policing in Merritt.

“There are a few ideas. I hope to be involved with the school district as much as I can. There’s an expectation that I’ll be a presence in the downtown core, so we’ll be doing some property crime initiatives and awareness campaigns. We have speedwatch, and citizens on patrol, and a lot of programs that have been hampered by COVID.”

Partnering with BC Highway Patrol, the CPO has taken on speeding in the community with speed watch programs and monitoring. Chursinoff hopes this partnership will continue, and looks to engage more community stakeholders and members such as youth and downtown businesses to understand their expectations of the police.

“If I could ask the community for something, it would be an open mind and engagement. The police can only do what we think needs to be done. If things aren’t brought to the table, we might not be aware it’s an issue.”

In keeping with National Police week’s theme from May 15-21, Chursinoff added that he hopes to close the gap between members of the RCMP and the community, emphasizing that both groups are Merrittonians and community members.

“We have kids that attend the same schools as your kids do. We drink the same water, go to the same grocery stores, and travel the same roads.”

For more information on the CPO, visit the office at 2026 Granite Avenue, or call 250-378-3955.