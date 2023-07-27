The City of Merritt wants to host the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) convention in 2025.

At the latest council meeting held on July 25, council discussed what it seems to be a great opportunity to showcase Merritt to other interior municipalities. According to the council agenda, the City of Merritt was approached by SILGA if they would be interested in bidding to host the convention in 2025.

The annual SILGA convention is an opportunity for local governments elected in the southern interior to work together on topics of mutual interest.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that the town would be hosting the convention for multiple municipalities. Merritt hosted the SILGA convention back in 2011, which Mayor Goetz remembered as “really enjoyable.”

“It was a bit of work, but it was really worth the time,” he said. “I would be more than happy to throw our name in the hat because every councillor gets a little bit of a job to do and we get to shine a little bit. I think it would be good.”

All city councillors present at the regular meeting shared their positive thoughts regarding the previous edition hosted in town and in favour of hosting it again.

City Councillor Dana Egan expressed her excitement over the possibility of hosting the SILGA convention in 2025.

“In 2011 … It was really well received and I had a blast while catering and I saw that everybody that was here really enjoyed it,” she said. “So I am in, if we do this.”

In an unanimous vote, the council recommended the look for potential activities around town and write to the SILGA board their interest in hosting the 2025 SILGA convention.

Greg Lowis, director of corporate services and interim chief administrative officer for the City of Merritt, said that hosting the convention is a “fantastic opportunity to put the city of Merritt on the extremely exciting map of Southern Interior Local Government Association convention locations.”

“It would be a good, small, but good economic boost to the area,” Lowis said. “People using our hotels, seeing and learning about what Merritt can offer.”