—— By Kenneth Wong

City of Merritt faced with dilemma of raising taxes on residents or drawing from federal and provincial reserves.

The follow-up to a similar discussion from a meeting on Jan. 23 earlier this year, council members voted 4-2 in favour of raising taxes to offset operating costs.

The City is currently offsetting its deficit by drawing from the reserve and service cuts on non-essential services. Council is particularly concerned about sewage infrastructure which relies on staff, tax dollars and drawing from reserves.

“We know that some of our water and sewer infrastructure is at failure, it is being held together by our very talented staff so when we take from reserves and we don’t offset with service cuts or fee increases or taxation increases, we put ourselves at a risk of no water, no sewer, no town,” said Chief Administrative Officer Cynthia White. “We can have unpaved roads but we cannot have water and sewer failure. That will cause a massive evacuation and people will not be able to return to their homes until there is water and sewer.”

In the more recent meeting, councillors discussed how this tax increase would be executed. Councillors decided it would be better for the town to gradually increase tax by eight per cent annually over a three-year period rather than immediately raising taxes by 25 per cent.

Mayor Mike Goetz made reference to the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) 2024 Housing Summit which members of council had attended on Feb. 13, the same day as the council meeting, calling it a ‘dose of reality.’

“Listening to mayors and councillors talk about communities setting up for the next four years at 10 plus per cent the way it’s going to be, other communities, there was one gentleman that suggested that mayor and council possibly raise their taxes because they’re so far behind,” recalled Goetz.

At the Housing Summit, Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison commented on the state of infrastructure in small towns. “The infrastructure challenges in small and rural communities are important to contemplate. We’re working with septic systems, in some cases unregulated water supplies, and issues around fire.”

According to local government delegate survey results at the at the 2024 Housing Summit, 69 per cent believe their local government does not have sufficient staff capacity to implement recent housing legislation whilst managing current development approval demand. Fifty two per cent believe new planning legislative framework does not provide enough flexibility to accommodate local circumstances and policies for building complete communities.