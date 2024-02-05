A Merritt curling team has won this past weekend’s one-day Cattleman’s Fun Spiel.

The Latremouille team managed to crown their victory against the Clemitson team from the Falkland area.

The event, which was put on by the Merritt Curling Club, Nicola Stock Breeders and Nicola Valley, ran from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. this past Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Merritt Curling Centre.

“Absolutely fun day for all,” said Susan Newton, president of the Merritt Curling Club.

The fun spiel attracted 24 teams in total – from as far away as Falkland, Douglas Lake, Nicola Ranch, Kane Valley and other places – the most the event has ever had, according to Newton.