Talented local 10-year-old keeps on stealing the spotlight in every dance competition she is in.

Kate van Rensburg recently showcased her impressive skills at the Versastyle Dance Competition held from May 13 to 16.

Competing in both the Intermediate Competitive Division for group entries and in the Elite Junior Division for her solos, van Rensburg achieved a remarkable success, earning an array of awards.

In the Elite Junior Division for her solos, van Rensburg’s performances were nothing short of spectacular.

She has managed to clinch five awards in the division – one silver for her tap solo, three gold awards for her contemporary ballet solo, contemporary solo and jazz solo; as well as a sapphire award for her ballet solo. Van Rensburg received a third overall in the Elite Junior Solo Division.

Her contemporary ballet solo, titled “Ava Maria”, received a Judges Choice Award, which praises her performance for its exceptional technique, creativity, originality, execution, performance and entertainment.

Van Rensburg also clinched five awards in the Intermediate Competitive Division for the group entries. Along with her fellow dancers from The Dance Gallery, they’ve won four gold awards – jazz group, lyrical group and tap group – and one silver award for the contemporary group category.

In addition, they’ve also won fourth overall in the Intermediate Competitive/Elite Large Group division for their lyrical group titled “Leave a Light On” and received fifth overall for their jazz group titled “Drop Da Bomb” in the same division.

The 10-year-old reflects on what all the awards mean to her.

“It means a lot because I know how long and hard I have worked to get these awards,” she said. “I also want to represent my dance studio and make all my teachers proud every time I compete.”

In addition to the awards, van Rensburg also received a part scholarship to attend Sol Dance Collective, a unique and immersive dance experience that aims to let dancers explore different dance styles and develop their techniques.

Versastyle marked the last time van Rensburg competed in British Columbia before relocating to Nova Scotia.

“I was excited for this competition and really enjoyed it but I also feel sad knowing that I won’t be competing with my friends again,” van Rensburg said. “This past year with The Dance Gallery has been amazing. They accepted me and made me a part of their dance family the second I walked through the doors.”

Van Rensburg hopes to continue to make a positive impact in her community.

“I have so much support in Merritt and I would like to thank everyone who has followed my journey, donated funds, and also those who ask about my dancing and competitions,” she said. “I want to inspire younger dancers. Age is just a number, you can do anything.”