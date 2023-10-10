Update – 11 a.m.

Interior Heath has announced at 11 a.m. that they have secured staff coverage for the emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital.

The emergency room is now open at the hospital and the previous public announcement has been rescinded.

Original story – Published at 8 a.m.

Merritt residents will once again go without access to an emergency room locally for the day due to limited staffing availability.

Interior Health Authority (IHA) announced in a press release early this morning that Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 10.

This marks the sixteenth closure so far this year, being the second diversion in service only in October.

While inpatient services will continue at the hospital during this time, emergency services will be unavailable, and the health authority says patients can access care at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.

IHA added that those in need of life-threatening emergency care, such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, and severe bleeding, should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available facility.

Those unsure whether or not a trip to the ER is warranted should call 8-1-1 to speak with HealthLinkBC for non-emergency health information.