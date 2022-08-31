The Merritt Fire and Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to a small fire near a walking path in the afternoon hours of August 22, extinguishing the blaze quickly and preventing any damage to the homes surrounding the area.

The blaze was first called in mid-afternoon, with the MFRD being dispatched to the scene at 3:25PM. Crews arrived only three minutes later at 3:28PM, to the fire mostly under control. Bystanders, including an off-duty firefighter, were there tending to the flames as they waited on backup.

“We were dispatched to what’s called an interface fire. When the officer arrived, it was determined that the fire was just off the Voght Street to Parker Drive path, between the path and a residence,” said Dave Tomkinson, fire chief for the City of Merritt.

“Prior to our arrival, there were bystanders, and an off-duty firefighter had stopped. They had the fire somewhat under control by the time the fire department got there, so we’re thankful. Having the path on one side and the green grass of the residence on the other helped.”

An interface fire is a fire that has the potential to involve both structures and vegetation, or other forest fuels, simultaneously. Due to the quick response of the MFRD and the bystanders, the flames were extinguished before damage was caused to homes in the area. The walking path connects Voght Street, near the Merritt RCMP detachment, to Parker Drive.

While the cause of the fire is officially undetermined, Tomkinson said it was likely improperly discarded smoking materials that sparked the fire. The MFRD is urging residents to take extreme caution during these dry conditions, and follow FireSmart principals for their properties all year round.

“Conditions are really dry, fuels are cured, and we need to exercise extreme caution. We’re still pushing people to continue with the FireSmart principles, and make their own properties more resilient,” added Tomkinson.

For more information on FireSmart, or the MFRD, visit www.merritt.ca/firerescue.