Merritt Fire and Rescue Department’s Fire Chaplain Sherry Peterson was honoured with the prestigious title of “Chaplain of the Year” by the Federation of Fire Chaplains.

Peterson, who has been serving as a chaplain for the Merritt Fire and Rescue Department for over a decade, was recognized for her exceptional commitment to providing spiritual guidance, emotional support and counselling to fire fighters and their families during times of crisis and distress.

“When they named me, my jaw hit the floor. I’m just this chick out in British Columbia and this whole ballroom of fire chaplains stood up and applauded, and I thought ‘oh my goodness, now I’m a peer among my mentors’,” she said. “That wasa thrill to know that I am one of them, it’s pretty cool and I try not to let it go to my head because they are amazing people who have gone through some really extraordinary situations and brought healing where it didn’t look possible.”

Her journey into becoming a chaplain for the local fire department is a story of profound calling and compassionate service.

“Just part of my DNA was like if people were struggling, I would just naturally reach out to it, I guess. It’s just the way God wired me,” Peterson said. “It became, I guess, aware to some of the other firefighters that I was literally operating in the role of chaplain without knowing it.”

Peterson then underwent rigorous training programs to equip herself with the necessary skills to provide spiritual care and emotional support to firefighters and their families.

In 2012, her journey into chaplaincy took a deeply personal turn when her oldest son was involved in a life-threatening accident.

It was during this tumultuous time that she witnessed firsthand the compassionate care provided by her “fire family” as they rushed to save her son’s life.

“Had it not been for the incredibly gifted talent of our fire department, in taking extra care to cut him out, I don’t think my son would be walking and he may not be alive,” Peterson added. “But it was so amazing to see them get their whole heart to make sure that my baby made it … at that moment I said ‘I owe my fire family’.”

After her son fully recovered, Peterson took an oath to serve her community in times of crisis.

“We actually take an oath that when other people are running away from a problem, we run in with the idea that we’re to carry the hope that people are looking for, for the purpose of healing,” she said.

According to Peterson, B.C. was the first province in Canada to build a fire chaplaincy program and they aim to build it across the country.

“We’re pioneering the idea of recreating what has been going on in the U.S. for years, and providing support to firefighter personnel and their families, to their communities, to folks who maybe are victims of fire because it’s incredibly traumatic to go through these things and not know where to turn for support,” she added.

As she receives this award for the first time, Peterson reflects on what it means to her.

“It’s an affirmation that what I am doing to serve my community is effective, like I’m in the right lane,” she added.

Peterson added that she couldn’t have done her job without the people she’s met along the way.

“I’m blessed to be a blessing and as long as I work to stay whole, be honest about how I am dealing in this (job), because I’m not a one-woman show,” Peterson said. “I am part of a network of stellar individuals who are so much smarter than I am and I get to bring all that to the community I live in.”

She thanked her “fire family” for all their support.

“My job is to love them, so that they can do their jobs,” Peterson added. “I feel like I’m the whole, I’m the vessel through which all these different people who’ve poured into me, it’s coming out. So whether it’s FFC (Federation of Fire Chaplains), BCAFC (B.C. Association of Fire Chaplains) or Samaritan’s Purse, it’s the same deal. I just get to be that representation in this community and for as long as I can stand, I’m happy to do this. It’s a joy to serve.”