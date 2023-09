A grass fire was safely contained by Merritt fire crews on the morning of Sept. 17 thought to be caused by a nearby encampment.

Local patrolling RCMP members noticed the blaze around 1:30.a.m. near River Ranch Road, behind No Frills.

Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson said that the fire was contained to 0.5 hectares before being put out, using two engines.

Personal items found in the nearby area are the reason why the fire is thought to be human-caused.

No injuries were reported.