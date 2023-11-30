Merrittonians are cultivating joy for seniors in care in a gesture that blooms with kindness during the holiday season.

For the first time, Miss Vicki’s Petals and Plants created a donation-driven initiative to bring happiness through flower arrangements to seniors and staff at care facilities.

Vicki Hansen, florist and business owner of Miss Vicki’s Petals and Plants, said the idea was “stolen” after she saw some posts from other florists on social media.

“I saw this one on this (project) a couple of weeks ago and it’s kind of been at the back of my brain,” she said. “I read it again and she (a florist) got 43 people the first day, Merritt got 53. So I thought ‘we can do this’.”

According to Hansen, the project aims to give some hope and happiness during the holiday season for seniors in home cares and senior homes.

“My mom was in care for 17 years and she was spoiled … every occasion by me and my brothers,” she said. “I saw people in between care with my mom that got nothing … no visitors. They’re just shoved in there and forgotten, so I thought what a cool thing to do.”

Hansen said that the many Merrittonians who are stopping at her shop to buy a Christmas ornament for the project have been sharing their happiness on participating.

“It’s, you know, (about) making yourself feel better as you give it to somebody else, right?,” she said. “I think that’s working. People (come in) and they are like ‘this feels good’, that was part of the reason to do this.”

According to Miss Vicki’s Facebook page, Hansen has received enough donations to ensure that every senior in care and staff members at Coquihalla Gillis House, Nicola Meadows, The Florentine and seniors at the Nicola Valley General Hospital receive a small Christmas arrangement from those who have donated.

“I just wanted to bring joy (to this town) and Merritt has gone through so much,” Hansen said. “That’s what Christmas should be about.”