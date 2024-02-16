—— By Kenneth Wong

Merritt Girl Guides to host a food drive for the Nicola Valley Food Bank for World Thinking Day.

On Feb. 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and on Feb. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Merritt Girl Guides will be at the front door of Save-On-Foods to receive donations or non-perishable foods for the local food bank.

Feb. 22 marks World Thinking Day, a day where Girl Guides across the world come together to to think about the meaning of “guiding” and its global impact.

Chelsea Werrun, the contact Guide leader for the Merritt Girl Guides describes Thinking Day as a “beloved day where we connect and show our community spirit around issues and events that are important to women and girls.”

“Every year kind of varies, sometimes there’s a bigger sort of national theme and sometimes it’s just ideas that girls have and share with us on ways to work and impact our community,” explained Werrun. “So one of the girls suggested, you know, supporting the food bank, and we thought that was a great idea.”

This year’s theme is “Our World, Or Thriving Future.”

“World Thinking Day is just a larger piece of a larger part that we do for work in our community, as well as community service and learning about what it takes to be a member of the community,” said Werrun. “We always have that focus and that mandate to look beyond just our organization and support ideas and issues that are important to all our members.”

“We will always happily collect donations on behalf of the food bank, as well as support local community initiatives, so anybody who has an initiative in the community that they might be interested in doing [with Girl Guides,] they can always reach out to me,” exclaimed Werrun.

Werrun and the Girl Guides can be reached via email at [email protected].