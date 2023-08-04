Three members of the Merritt Girl Guides are doing a school supply and school snack donation drive to Merritt’s local food bank.

Emma Doncaster, Fiona Celella-Werrun and Lilly Willis had the idea after wanting to work on their discovery badge during the summer.

Susan Doncaster, guider of the Merritt Girl Guides, said the three girls wanted to give back to the community to achieve their goal.

“They thought that giving back essentials per school was a good way to do it,” she said

Doncaster said there are ideal food products that they are looking for, such as vegan, peanut-free, dairy free, but they will accept any food donations.

“Granola bars are always a good hit, fruit snacks, fruit cups are always a good one as well,” she said.

Regarding the school supplies, the girls are looking for general items, such as duo-tangs, paper, pen, and erasers.

“We know money is tight in this town, and if we can help the families who are struggling a little bit, that’s what we’re aiming for,” she said.

The locations receiving donations are Miss Vicki’s Petals and Plants Flower Shop, at 1974 Quilchena Ave., and Cool Creek Agencies (ESSO Commercial) on 2588 Lauder Ave. The Merritt Girl Guides is also hoping to add the Merritt Library as another donation drop-off spot later on.

Merrittonians will also be able to bring their donations to different events that are happening in town this month. Anyone attending the city’s Music in the Park on Aug. 17 between 6 to 0 p.m. is welcome to drop off their supplies.

The girls will also be accepting donations at Kia Henriksen’s Dance Party at the Rotary Park on Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The girls are really excited to be able to make a difference in their community,” Doncaster said.

The group will be making the donation of all the supplies they’ve received to the community on Sept. 1.