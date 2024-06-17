On Saturday, June 15, the Merritt Golf and Country Club hosted the 2024 Junior Club Championship.

In total, nine participants – Cooper Harrington, Kolton Bridgen, Nathan van Rensburg, Ethan Pickering, Ryan Lambe, Aiden van Rensburg, Alex Lambe, Andrew Denton and Will Hubbard –battled the wind and rain for most of the day at the golf course.

After 18 holes, Harrington and Nathan van Rensburg were tied with 83, which forced a sudden death playoff between the two. The Low Gross winner was decided after the first extra hole with Harrington paring the hole with a five and Nathan bogeyed with a six.

The winner for the Low Net was Kolton Bridgen with a 69.

The boys also received a visit from Roger Sloan, who happened to be in Merritt over the weekend and stopped by the clubhouse to donate signed hats for each participant.